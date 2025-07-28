Alexander Zverev tops the seeded players in men's singles at Canadian Open this week

HQ

The Canadian Open has already kicked off in Toronto: a Masters 1,000 tournament as part of the hard court season, currently named National Bank Open, that will last until August 7. Australian player from Russian parents Alexei Popyrin will defend the title he won against Andrey Rublev last year.

With the first qualifying round already under way, the 32 seeded players got a first-round bye and will make their debuts on Tuesday, July 29 (at dawn in European time). With the abscences of Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 3 Alexander Zverev will be the top seeded player, hoping to add another title this year after the Munich Open, in the season that saw him losing the Australian Open final to Sinner. It was in 2017 where he won his only Canadian Open, the first of seven Masters 1,000 titles.

Based on ATP rankings from July 21, these are the 32 seeded players in men's singles at the Canadian Open 2025:



Alexander Zverev (Germany)

Taylor Fritz (United States)

Lorenzo Musetti (Italy)

Ben Shelton (United States)

Holger Rune (Denmark)

Andrey Rublev (Russia)

Frances Tiafoe (United States)

Casper Ruud (Norway)

Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Daniil Medvedev (Russia)

Karen Khachanov (Russia)

Republic Jakub Menšík (Czech Republic)

Flavio Cobolli (Italy)

Francisco Cerúndolo (Argentina)

Arthur Fils (France)

Tomáš Macháč (Czech Republic)

Ugo Humbert (France)

Alexei Popyrin (Australia)

Jiří Lehečka (Czech Republic)

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spain)

Félix Auger-Aliassime (Canada)

Denis Shapovalov (Canada)

Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece)

Tallon Griekspoor (Netherlands)

Brandon Nakashima (United States)

Alex Michelsen (United States)

Gabriel Diallo (Canada)

Lorenzo Sonego (Italy)

Alexandre Müller (France)

Nuno Borges (Portugal)

Cameron Norrie (United Kingdom)

Arnaldi (Matteo Arnaldi)

