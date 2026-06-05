Alexander Zverev reaches fourth Grand Slam final and is heavy favourite for Roland Garros

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Alexander Zverev, 29 years old, has played his cards well, and the German, World No. 3, for a long-time considered the best tennis player not to have won a Grand Slam, has reached the Roland Garros final, defeating 20-year-old Czech player Jakub Mensik 7-5 6-2 3‑6 6-3.

Zverev, World No. 3, reached the Roland Garros final in 2024 losing to Alcaraz, the Australian Open final in 2025 losing to Sinner, and the US Open final in 2020, losing to Dominic Thiem, but living at the end of the "big three" era with Nadal, Djokovic, and Federer, and in the beginning of the Alcaraz-Sinner era, Zverev had never managed to win a major (he did won two ATP Finals, in 2018 and 2021, and a gold medal in Tokyo 2020).

When Sinner lost in second round and Djokovic lost in the following round, all eyes were set on Zverev: it may be "now or never" for Zverev, but he held back the young promises (Mensik and also 19-year-old Rafa Jódar) and will be heavy favourite for the final against either Matteo Arnaldi or Flavio Cobolli on Sunday.