Alexander Zverev eliminated in second round of the Mexican Open by world no. 84 Kecmanović

HQ

Alexander Zverev, aiming to win his first title of 2026 in one of the few tournaments he will play without Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic nearby, and one without most of the top 10, including the early elimination of Alex de Miñaur, nevertheless fell 6-3, 6-7(3), 7-6(4) to the Serbian Miomir Kecmanović, ranked 84 in the world, in second round of the Mexican Open.

It was Kecmanović's first victory against a top 5 after eleven encounters, but his second victory against Zverev after four games. He told that, because Zverev was the favourite, he didn't have any pressure; he was also "more aggressive when it mattered and served a lot better than my usual standards".

Also in the Mexican Open round of 16, another favourite Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, finalist last year, lost in straight sets to Mattia Belluci, while new Spanish promise Rafael Jódar lost to Terence Atmane in three sets. Jódar had previously impressed by beating Cameron Norrie.

Mexican Open quarter-finals (Friday):



Wu Yibing vs. Flavio Cobolli - 1:00 AM CET, 12:00 GMT



Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Terence Atmane - 3:00 CET, 2:00 GMT



Frances Tiafoe vs. Mattia Bellucci - 2:10 CET, 1:10 GMT



Valentin Vacherot vs. Brandon Nakashima - 4:00 CET, 3:00 GMT

