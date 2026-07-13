Alexander Zverev considers Jannik Sinner "the best player in the world" despite playing on a "very similar level"

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Jannik Sinner was crowned at Wimbledon again, defeating Alexander Zverev 6-7(7), 7-6(2), 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday, a victory that almost secures Sinner as the World No. 1 until the end of the year, and also places Zverev second, ahead of the injured Alcaraz. D

Despite the German losing for the tenth straight time against Sinner, the match was different and, at least during the first two sets, much closer. "I think I've challenged him today", Zverev said, prouder of his work despite the result, aided by a recent improvement that resulted in his first Wimbledon semi-finals and final, and also his first Grand Slam title in Roland Garros.

"I felt like we were playing on a very, very similar level, which is extremely high. I think both of us were playing at an extremely high level the first two sets. I missed an unfortunate forehand to start the second-set tiebreak. That kind of changed the momentum a little bit. Overall, I thought that the level was very good."

However, Zverev still thinks Jannik Sinner proved again why he is "the best player in the world", and there are "probably only three guys who can challenge him".