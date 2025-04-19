Alexander Zverev called "wife beater" by spectator during tennis match in Munich

HQ

German tennis player Alexander Zverev was heckled by an spectator during a match at the Munich Open quarter-finals against Tallon Griekspoor, referring to domestic abuse allegations. He was shouted (in German) "let's go, wife beater". Zverev asked the chair umpair Fergus Murphy to kick out the spectator.

The spectator was referring to two domestic abuse allegations against the 27-year-old tennis player. In 2020, she was accused by his former gilfriend Olya Sharypova of domestic violence. She didn't press charges, and after a 15-month investigation, ATP Tour did not take action against the player as there was "insufficient evidence" (via Tennis365).

In 2023 she was accuse of domestic abuse by Brenda Patea, former girlfriend and mother of his child. That case went to trial, and the case was discontinued in 2024 after the defendant wished to end the trial. Zverev had to pay 200,000 euros in a settlement agreement, "but that did not involve a decision about guilt or innocence", a Berlin court said.

After that, several spectators have reminded Zverev about this past cases. Recently, in the Australian Open final that he lost to Jannik Sinner, a spectator shouted "Australia believes Olya and Brenda"