Alexander the Elden Ring's jar-man becomes what we all wanted: a mug

It's possible that in video games, marketing and merchandising always try to go one step further to highlight their product. Decostructeam's campaign for The Cosmic Wheel Sisterhood, where they promoted the game with a giant, rather... cosmic dildo, still rings in our minds.

Of course, this is an isolated case, and it is usual for video games to be accompanied by other more classic objects, such as figurines, art books or postcards. But with Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree, many companies want to say goodbye to the great open world with a commemorative object, and the focus of their attention is always the same, the jar-man Alexander. We've already seen him in his plush form, and now we see him turned into a mug for coffee or tea (and the red seal acts as a lid, it's great), and also as a piggy bank to help us save money. Both products are part of an exclusive Movic line for the Japanese retail chain Animate, although they accept online orders.

Orders opened yesterday here and will only last until 17 July, so don't think too much about it if you want to get your Elden Ring friend to join you for breakfast.

Thanks, Famitsu.