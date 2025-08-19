Alexander Sørloth asks Atlético de Madrid to sell him, unhappy as a substitute

HQ

Alexander Sørloth is hungry for more. The Norwegian striker, who nearly was pichichi (top goal scorer) of LaLiga 2023/24, with 23 goals and no penalties for Villarreal, and later scored 20 goals for Atlético de Madrid in the following season of LaLiga, is reportedly unhappy about his situation as a substitute player. According to a journalist from Spanish newspaper ABC (via Fichajes.net), Sorloth has requested the club to be sold this very summer transfer market.

Sorloth was not happy when he was only given eight minutes of play during Sunday's match against Espanyol, a match that Atlético de Madrid lost in the last ten minutes. Sorloth saw how Simeone picked Antoine Griezmann and Giacomo Raspadori before him, and he is not happy with his secondary role with coach Simeone's plans.

Thus, he has asked the club to be sold before spending another season benched, hoping to become the star of the team, as he used to be at Villarreal. According to the usually sensationalist Spanish reporters, Sorloth is "monumentally angry"... but the club is willing to sell him this summer, for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. Not for less, and only if Atleti can fin a replacement for him in time.