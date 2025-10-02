Alexander Skarsgard stars in saucy rom-com Pillion

A24 has kicked out a few different saucy romantic films this year, with perhaps the most notably of the bunch being the Nicole Kidman-led Babygirl earlier this year. The next on the block will see Alexander Skarsgard in the leading role and featuring alongside Harry Melling is a very spicy British rom-com.

It's known as Pillion and it revolves around a man (Melling) who is somewhat stunned and confused when he catches the eye of an impossibly handsome rugged biker (Skarsgard), a moment that spirals into a very steamy relationship.

Coming to some theatres around the world in October and others, like the UK in late November on the 28th of the month, you can see the trailer for the Harry Lighton written and directed film below.