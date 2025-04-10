Alexander Skarsgård goes rogue in Apple TV+'s new sci-fi series

Apple has released the first trailer for the upcoming thriller series Murderbot, which follows Alexander Skarsgård as the titular android. Based on Martha Wells' award-winning book series The Murderbot Diaries, the series tells the story of Murderbot, an android who prefers to be left alone and spend his days watching futuristic soap operas rather than carrying out deadly missions.

The 10-episode series will premiere on Apple TV+ on May 16, with the first two episodes available immediately, followed by a new episode every Friday until July 11. In addition to Skarsgård, the cast includes Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, and Sabrina Wu, among others. Check out the trailer below.

Are you looking forward to Murderbot?