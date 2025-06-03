Alexander Bublik calls winning Draper "best moment of his life", gets warm ovation at Roland Garros

HQ

Alexander Bublik said that beating Jack Draper at Roland Garros was "the best moment of his life, period". It is the greatest victory for the 27-year-old Kazakhstani tennis player, and also his best week, reaching quarter-finals of a major for the first time in his career, in a run that included upsetting two top 10: Álex de Miñaur (coming back from two sets down, 6-2, 6-2, 4-6, 3-6, 2-6) and last night against Jack Draper, also coming from behind (5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4).

Bublik, the only quarter-finalist in men's singles below the top 15 (he is ranked 62nd) was emotional and speechless after winning the English player, a triumph few, including him, expected. Seeing him emotional, the crowd responded with a one minute standing ovation that left him in tears. "Sometimes in life there's only one chance, and I had a feeling that that was mine, and I couldn't let it slip. Standing here, it's the best moment of my life, period."

After his effort, he has one day of rest before facing Jannik Sinner on Wednesday. The World No. 1, who has not lost a set in the whole tournament, may be too much for Bublik, but the Kazakhstani will try to give his bests.