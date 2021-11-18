Alexa is getting a new voice for UK Amazon Echo users

HQ

Amazon has announced that it is offering UK owners of Echo units the chance to change the voice of the smart assistant Alexa. The feature, which is currently available in the US as the other assistant Ziggy, is rolling out across the UK as a limited feature, where the tone of voice will change but the name will remain as Alexa for the time being.

As reported by TechRadar, users will be able to say "Alexa, change your voice" to switch up the tone of the assistant. According to the report, rollout in full may take a few days, meaning it might be a little while before your Echo can use the feature.

As for when Ziggy will be coming to the UK, it was also noted that that won't be until next year, meaning it will still be Alexa just in a deeper tone for the time being.

In the report it was also noted that there's no mention as to when or whether celebrity voices for Alexa will be coming to any region outside of the US anytime soon, meaning waking up to the soothing sound of Samuel L. Jackson will seemingly not be a reality for anyone outside of the US in the near future.