Alex Remy and Xavier Marquis depart the R6: Siege team

Here at Gamereactor we've talked with Rainbow Six: Siege's creative director Xavier Marquis and brand director Alexandre Remy a fair few times now, but Ubisoft has just revealed in a new video that both are leaving the team to "pursue other interests within Ubisoft".

As the video explains, the pair have been working with others like game director Leroy Athanassoff to convey their vision moving forward, and both of them explain their ideas and what they've done to prepare the new team.

The "game universes" will be expanded in the future, as Athanassoff explains, with the aim being to deliver content that can impact every player.

We'll find out more about the future of Siege at the Six Invitational event in February, but for now the team is preparing for the future under this new structure.

Below we've included some of our interviews with Remy and Marquis. Will you miss them?

