Álex Palou wins fifth IndyCar Series title and fourth in a row

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The 29-year-old Spaniard Álex Palou continues to write his name in the history books of one of the most American sports, the IndyCar Series, as he won his fifth IndyCar title in six seasons, fourth in a row, when he finished tenth in the second race at Milwaukee.

Palou, from Chip Ganassi Racing, became the second man in history to win four straight IndyCar titles after Sebastien Bourdais, who won four between 2004 and 2007. He also passed Mario Andretti, Bobby Rahal, Al Unser Jr., Sébastien Bourdais and Dario Franchitti as the only ones who won four titles and became only the third to win five titles overall; only surpassed by Scott Dixon, who won six between 2003 and 2020, and A.J. Foyt, who won seven between 1960 and 1979.

"They are legends. I think the way they achieved it is also quite impressive. But I think achieving it in a short time is difficult for some things, but easier for others", said Palou (via AS). "These men did it with different car homologations, completely different cars. I think AJ, from the first to the last, I don't know now, but it was more than 15 years, but I mean, they went through different eras. And this has made them legends, and I hope to be in that position someday".