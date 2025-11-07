Alex Ovechkin reaches yet another incredible milestone with 900 goals

HQ

Many considered legendary Canadian Wayne Gretzky to be the greatest hockey player of all time, and his NHL record of 895 goals unbeatable. But Alex Ovechkin broke that record last season in April, setting himself a new target of 900 goals. And... that too has now been smashed.

The Washington Capitals star scored his 900th goal against the St. Louis Blues this week, telling ESPN:

"If more players in the future will ever join the 900 club remains to be seen, but it's clear that the 40-year-old will continue to score goals in the NHL for quite some time.

