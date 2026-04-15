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Alex Ovechkin, the Russian ice hockey player with the record of most regular season goals in NHL history, 929, the only player over 900, could have played his final ice hockey match. On Tuesday, the Washington Capitals ended their regular season with a 2-1 win over Columbus Blue Jackets, failing to qualify into play-offs in the Metropolitan Division of the Western Conference.

The 'Great 8', aged 40, has never commented on his future next season, but many have assumed he will retire after this season, as his last contract, signed in 2021, has come to an end. It is the first time since 2023 that the Capitals don't advance into the post-season, and Ovechkin played every match (82) of the regular season, only the fifth time in his 21 seasons he doesn't miss a match. He scored 32 goals.

Ovechkin said that he doesn't know what's going to happen but appreciated the fans that made the trip from Washington D.C. to watch what many anticipated as his final game. "I can hear their cheering for me and scream 'One more year!' So, that's important, too. It shows lots of respect. So, thanks for the support."

But he did say "I hope it's not my last game" to the press, as reported by NHL.com.

Since being the first pick in the 2004 draft, Ovechkin has played at the Washington Capitals, since he joined in 2005, except the 2013 season, when he returned to his debut club, Dynamo Moscow. He won the Stanley Cup in 2018 and has been included at a first All-Star team eight times.