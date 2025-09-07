Álex Márquez wins fraternal duel and delays Marc Márquez MotoGP title

HQ

Marc Márquez (Ducati) and Álex Márquez (Gresini) delighted fans at the Catalan GP with a double win by the brothers after an exciting duel and a masterclass from Álex. While Marc, who has dominated the season and will certainly win his seventh World Champion title this year, won the Sprint race, it was Álex, the younger brother, who stunned by taking pole position and setting a track record at Montmeló circuit.

On Sunday's race, Marc managed to take the lead position from Álex, but Álex took it back in the fourth lap and held his position despite Marc pushing it hard. Far from the head of the race, Enea Bastianini also won a tough duel with Pedro Acosta for the third position.

For the championship standings, this means that Marc Márquez, with 487 points, won't be crowned champion of MotoGP next weekend. Álex is the one closer to Marc, 182 points behind, and before the Catalan GP, Marc said that he hopes he wouldn't be crowned next week (San Marino) because it meant that Álex had had a bad race at his home grand prix.

In some way, both had it their way. MotoGP season continues on September 14 with the San Marino GP and then in Japan on September 28, when Marc Márquez will probably win his ninth world title overall.