Álex Márquez will miss the next two MotoGP races after his crash

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MotoGP team Gresini Racing has confirmed that Álex Márquez will around one month out after his crash at the Catalan GP on Sunday. The Spaniard will miss two races: the Italian Grand Prix in Mugello and Hungarian Grand Prix in Balaton Park, eyeing a return for the Czech Republic Grand Prix.

The team reported it alongside a smiling picture of the rider when released from the hospital in Barcelona, where he was taken breaking his collarbone and suffering a marginal fracture of the C7 vertebra. Márquez himself said that, when he saw the footage of his accident, he was thankful and considered himself fortunate.

His brother Marc Márquez, from Ducati, got injured in the previous race of the championship, with a foot fracture, and used the visit to the hospital to have surgery also on his shoulder from a previous injury. He could return next week for the Italian Grand Prix.

Also in the Catalan GP last weekend, French rider Johann Zarco fractured his anterior and posterior cruciate ligament of his knee. It is not known how long he will be out, but it will likely be longer than Álex Márquez...