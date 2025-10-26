Álex Márquez secures runner-up place in MotoGP in all-Spanish Malasyian podium

HQ

Álex Márquez confirmed the runner-up place in MotoGP 2025 in the Saturday sprint, and then went on to dominate the Malaysian Grand Prix race on Sunday. After Saturday's sprint, the younger brother of nine-time world champion Marc Márquez opened a 102 point breach with the

(then) third placed Francesco Bagnaia, which proved large enough to secure his final position in the year's standings.

Saturday was a bittersweet day for Bagnaia, who won the short race and got pole position for the Grand Prix... but later did not finish the Sunday race due to malfunction in his Aprilia bike, the bike the has brought him so much despair this season. This caused Bagnaia, three times world champion, to currently sit fourth in the standings behind Marco Bezzecchi.

Thus, the Malasyian Grand Prix had a full Spanish podium: Álex Márquez (Ducati), Pedro Acosta (KTM) and Joan Mir (Respsol Honda). For Álex Márquez, it was his fifth victory of the season, confirming a huge leap in quality: before 2025, Márquez had only achieved five podiums in five seasons. But in 2025, the year he turned 29, he won three Grand Prix and achieved 11 podiums.

Only two races left in MotoGP, in Portugal and Valencia, Spain, on November 9 and 16, without champion Marc Márquez, unable to return due to his injuries.