Álex Márquez released from hospital, feels very fortunate after his accident

HQ

Spanish MotoGP rider Álex Márquez underwent surgery on Sunday to stabilize the fractured right clavicle after his scary fall at the CatalanGP, and was released from hospital on Monday. In a statement on social media, he admitted to be in pain, but watching the images of the accident, he considers himself very fortunate.

"Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for all the loving messages I'm receiving. I'm still very sore and bruised, but looking at the images, I can only think that I was very fortunate."

In addition to the broken collarbone, the Catalan rider suffered a marginal fracture of the C7 vertebra, situated in the lower part of the neck, the full extent of which will be assessed in the coming days, as confirmed by his team, Gresini Racini, satellite team for Ducati.

How many races will Álex Márquez miss?

There is still no date on when will Álex Márquez will be medically fit to ride again, as it depends on the evolution of his C7 vertebra. The MotoGP is now in a two-week rest, but resumes next week (May 29-31, Italy), followed by Hungarian GP on June 5-7. After another break, there will be two other Grand Prix next month: Czech Republic (June 19-21) and the Netherlands (June 26-28).