Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX's release date has been moved forward to June 22

Merge Games and Jankenteam have revealed that Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will release two days earlier than planned on June 22. Along with the revised release date, a new trailer for the remake has been released and this showcases a wide variety of the game's environments from underwater levels to volcano and desert levels. You can check it out above this text.

If you haven't seen already, the game is a remake of the similarity titled 1987 Master System title. Along with more modern day visuals, the remake also includes new levels, alternate boss battles, and new and remastered music. There is also a Classic Mode present that enables players to experience things how they originally were back on the SEGA Master System.