Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX is releasing June 24

It has been revealed that Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX will be releasing on June 24, 2021 on PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series. The game is a remake of the character's very first adventure which launched on the SEGA Master System back in 1986. This reworked version of the game features a revamped cartoonish look and it contains new levels and alternative boss fights.

Along with the release date reveal, a Signature Edition of the game was also unveiled. As well as a physical copy of the game, this version includes goodies such as a CD soundtrack, three enamel Alex Kidd pins, and a numbered certificated signed by the game's developers.

You can take a look at all contents within The Signature Edition below: