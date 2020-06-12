Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX announced

Say Alex Kidd, and we assume most of today's gamers will reply with "Who?" which really isn't that strange as he's been largely absent from the lovely world of video games since his last adventure Alex Kidd in Shinobi World from 1990. That is a solid 30 years ago.

But during the '80s, Sega struggled with finding a mascot and tried Wonder Boy, followed by Alex Kidd. None of them was even remotely as popular as their third major attempt though - Sonic the Hedgehog. And since then, Alex Kidd has been demoted as a mascot and has only been used in the occasional guest appearance in games like Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed.

But now it is time for a comeback. The French developer and publisher Merge Games has now announced Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX, a remake of the first Alex Kidd adventure from 1986 with updated graphics (that can be swapped to the original with the press of a button. It will be released for PC, Playstation 4 and 5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on a yet undisclosed date.

A trailer will be posted later, but until then, all we have to say is jan-ken-pon!