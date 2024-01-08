Alex Jones: NWO Wars is out now and has a 94% review rating on Steam

Alex Jones, the conspiracy nut that has gone viral over the years with his screams about lizardmen globalists, gay frogs, and more now has his own video game, titled Alex Jones: NWO Wars.

In the days following the game's release, it has managed to score a Very Positive Steam review rating, with 94% out of nearly 800 reviews being positive at the time of writing. However, most of these reviews are simply praising the game for how short it is, meaning they can play it and get a refund.

Most claim the game can take anywhere between 20-30 minutes to complete, which is nothing short of abysmal considering at full price it costs just shy of £20. Its gameplay largely consists of 2D side-scrolling action where you play as Alex Jones, shooting some stylish models of Epstein's island, Nazi dragons, gay frogs, and more. You can also be joined by a super-powered Trump and Tucker Carlson. It's quite clear who the target audience is here, if you can't guess.