Alex is coming to Street Fighter 6 in early spring

Capcom has already confirmed which characters will be making their arrival in Street Fighter 6 as part of Year 3 of the popular game, meaning it wasn't any surprise to see Alex's trailer.

The iconic fighter will be joining Street Fighter 6 in early spring as the third addition to the Year 3 Character Pass. Fans can also acquire him separately using Fighter Coins, but if you already own the Pass that provides access to Sagat and C. Viper at the moment, you will also be able to take Alex into action soon too.

We're not told much else officially about Alex's introduction into Street Fighter 6 as of the moment, but we do know that he will be followed by Ingrid, who will debut in the game sometime in late spring to round out Year 3 of the character additions.