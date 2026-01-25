Alex Honnold makes history free-soloing Taipei 101

HQ

We already knew him for his historic Yosemite climb documented in Free Solo. Now, in a daring feat that took just over 90 minutes, American climber Alex Honnold became the first person to scale Taipei 101 without ropes or harnesses.

Equipped only with climbing shoes, a chalk bag, and his signature red shirt, Honnold conquered the 508-meter skyscraper, navigating the building's steel-and-glass base, the "ruyi" structures, and the challenging "bamboo boxes" spanning floors 27 to 90. The climb concluded at the spire, where he paused for a brief selfie before safely descending.

Honnold described the experience as surreal: "You spend so long thinking about it and imagining it's possible, but then to actually do it always feels different. For me, personally, the biggest challenge was staying calm... but as I climbed, I relaxed more and more, like, Oh, this is so fun, this is why I do it."

The free-solo ascent (live-streamed globally via Netflix) sparked debate over the risks involved, particularly given Honnold's role as a husband and father. Organizers implemented safety measures, including a brief broadcast delay and rescue points along the route, though the climb itself relied entirely on Honnold's skill and focus...