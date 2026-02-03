Alex Honnold breaks down his Taipei 101 free solo on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

HQ

There are few people who can describe a death‑defying stunt with the same level‑headed calm that most of us bring to ordering lunch, and Alex Honnold was in peak form on Jimmy Kimmel Live! when he recounted his live Netflix free solo of Taipei 101.

After ascending one of the world's tallest skyscrapers without ropes or safety gear for millions to watch at home, Honnold didn't sound like someone who had flirted with danger. Instead, he leaned back in his chair, smiled, and explained one of the more eyebrow‑raising moments of the climb: hanging from the building by his legs, hands free.

"Style points," Honnold said with a shrug and a grin. "You have to play around just a little bit. I mean, that was near the top of the building, so I'd already done most of the really hard stuff, and you're kind of having a good time, you're enjoying the view. It's like, you've got to play around a little bit."

As you can see below, Kimmel's reaction, a mix of disbelief and amusement, said more than any follow‑up question could. The host, usually quick with a quip, seemed momentarily at a loss for words... How did you feel when you watched the live broadcast?