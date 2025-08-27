Alex Garland made a 160-page script to convince Miyazaki of the Elden Ring movie

HQ

While a lot of Hollywood directors claim to be passionate about the source material they're adapting, it's often difficult to tell how much of that passion is PR mumbo jumbo. It seems that Alex Garland - the director of the upcoming Elden Ring movie - is a full-on geek when it comes to the Lands Between, though.

Speaking with The New Yorker (via PC Gamer), A24's head of film Noah Sacco spoke about visiting Garland and watching him play Elden Ring. That passion led to Sacco wanting to team up with Garland to pitch the Elden Ring movie and eventually make it.

Garland was so prepared and hooked on this idea he drummed up a 160-page script alongside 40 pages of imagery in order to convince the game's director Hidetaka Miyazaki that the movie should be in his hands.

It seemed Miyazaki was quite pleased with that pitch, as we know the movie is going ahead at A24. Plot details, casting and more remain under wraps, but Sacco does mention The Lord of the Rings in his interview, which might mean A24 is looking to pull out all the stops to bring the Lands Between to life.