Alex de Miñaur and Katie Boulter married in secret the day of Wimbledon men's final

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Tennis players Alex de Miñaur, current World No. 5, and Katie Boulter, current World No. 67, married in secret in a wedding on Sunday, that was only attended by close friends and family of the couple. In fact, they chose to marry on Sunday, July 12, the day when the men's Wimbledon final was taking place.

This created a distraction, as the world of tennis was focusing on Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev, but raised some questions because both participated in Wimbledon... knowing that, in the hypothetical case either of them reached the final (women's final was on Saturday) it would clash with the wedding, which took place in Leicestershire, England.

Some fans have criticised their decision, as it shows that they didn't have much expectations to reach further into Wimbledon, especially for De Miñaur, who was the fifth seed at Wimbledon, therefore being theoretically one of the favourites.

The Australian player has never passed beyond quarter-finals at any Grand Slam, with quarter-finals in 2024 being his best result at Wimbledon. This year, he lost in round of 16 to Flavio Cobolli, while Boulter lost in first round in both women's singles, against Tyra Caterina Grant, and women's doubles, teaming with Katarzyna Piter.