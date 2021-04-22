Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Life is Strange: True Colors

Alex Chen introduced in Life is Strange: True Colors opening scene

The game is set to launch on September 10.

About a month ago, Square Enix announced Life is Strange: True Colors, which is the latest instalment in the very popular adventure series. The game has a new protagonist called Alex Chen, and now they've shared the opening sequence to let us meet her and also see how much the faces has improved in this series.

Life is Strange: True Colors is being developed by Deck Nine Games (makers of Life is Strange: Before the Storm) instead of Dontnod who created the series and also made the latest instalment, Life is Strange 2. It launches on September 10 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Stadia, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. This time you are getting the whole game at once, so it is not released in Episodes like the previous games in the series.

With that being said, meet Alex Chen below.

Life is Strange: True Colors

