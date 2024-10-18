Alex and Ben share their thoughts on GaaS and remakes on the latest episode of The Gamereactor Show

HQ

It's been a little while since our last episode of The Gamereactor Show, for a whole slate of extenuating reasons, but myself and Alex are back at it for the 34th episode of our podcast. In this latest episode, we look at two popular and common trends that have plagued the games industry as of late, the concept of remaking titles and the idea of building games-as-a-service (GaaS), before diving into which will have a bigger impact on the industry going forward and which we're more tired with.

We look at some of the most recent and biggest examples of both styles and talk about why there should be firmer guidelines in place before a game can and should be remade and likewise why GaaS is pretty much never the answer today.

To hear all of our thoughts, be sure to catch the 34th episode of The Gamereactor Show below, or on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music/Audible, or Spreaker.