Alessia Russo's brace for Arsenal defeats Real Madrid; Manchester Unied thrashed 5-2 in Women's Champions League

Arsenal bounced back to defeat Real Madrid at Women's Champions League matchday 4, with a brace from Alessia Russo that gave them the victory shortly after Caroline Weir scored the first for Real Madrid. The match, ended 2-1, was a much needed victory for the current title holders, who had lost two of the previous three matches, and provisionally stands ninth in the table before Thursday's games.

Real Madrid, having won the first two games and grabbing another point from a last-minute draw a week ago, stays in the sixth place, but chances of finishing in the top four to avoid a play-off round are slim. However, Manchester United also complicated their qualification by falling 5-2 against Wolfsburg, wasting their goal difference, currently 0.

Champions League results from Wednesday, November 19:



Wolfsburg 5-2 Manchester United



Juventus 3-3 Lyon



Arsenal 2-1 Real Madrid



Paris FC 2-0 Benfica



Valeronga 2-2 St. Polten



Champions League games for Thursday, November 20:



Twente vs. Atlético Madrid: 18:45 CET, 17:45 GMT



PSG vs. Bayern: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Leuven vs. Roma: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT



Chelsea vs. Barcelona: 21:00 CET, 20:00 GMT

