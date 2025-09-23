Alejandro Tabilo stuns Lorenzo Musetti at Chengdu Open, the Italian left in tears after missing two Championship Points

HQ

Alejandro Tabilo, Chilean player ranked 112 in the world, has stunned Italian Lorenzo Musetti, World No. 9, at the Chengdu Open final in China, an ATP 250 tournament. Tabilo took the first set, but Musetti fought back and the match reached a third set. Tabilo saved two championship points on serve in the third set and then came from 1-4 down to win the tie-break, ending 6-3, 2-6, 7-6(5).

This is the third ATP Tour title for the Chilean, who was World No. 19 in July 2024, the year he upset Novak Djokovic, then World No. 1, in straight sets at the Italian Open. That year, he also won in Auckland and Mallorca. He will climb from World no. 112 to no. 72 after this victory, improving a season with a 5 wins, 13 defeats record.

Tabilo said to be very happy and glad for the team effort, while Musetti was left in tears after losing his fifth ATP final in a row. Despite his often good performances at big events, including Grand Slams, Olympic Games, and Davis Cup, Musetti has only claimed two titles, all of them in 2022, and has lost every final since.