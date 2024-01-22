Alec Baldwin is now charged with involuntary manslaughter

HQ

During the filming of Rust, Alec Baldwin fired a gun that should have been loaded with blanks, hitting cinematographer Halyna Hutchings who died from her injuries. Director Joel Souza was also injured but survived.

Now it is clear, after some turmoil surrounding the case, that Alec Baldwin will be charged with involuntary manslaughter. This is because there is now considered to be enough evidence against him after a prosecutor in New Mexico presented the case to a grand jury which then decided to charge the actor. Baldwin himself has always denied responsibility, claiming that at the time he pulled back the hammer but never pulled the trigger. However, this is contradicted by the forensic investigation which states that the weapon could not be fired at all without pulling the trigger.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the person responsible for the prop, was also charged with involuntary manslaughter a year ago and that trial is expected to begin in February. Should Baldwin and Gutierrez Reed be convicted of manslaughter, they face a minimum of 12 months in prison plus fines and other costs.

