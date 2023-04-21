Alec Baldwin is not yet absolved of Rust shooting

HQ

The special prosecutors for Alec Baldwin's trial have made a statement that he may still face "further investigation".

Baldwin has been facing manslaughter charges after the tragic and fatal shooting of Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust due to a gun-related incident.

The statement said: "Over the last few days and in preparation for the May 3, 2023, preliminary hearing, new facts were revealed that demand further investigation and forensic analysis in the case against Alexander "Alec" Rae Baldwin, III.

"Consequently, we cannot proceed under the current time constraints and on the facts and evidence turned over by law enforcement in its existing form. We therefore will be dismissing the involuntary manslaughter charges against Mr. Baldwin to conduct further investigation.

"This decision does not absolve Mr. Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled. Our follow-up investigation will remain active and on-going."

This also stretches to the armorer in charge of the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who also could still be facing charges, despite recent reports stating otherwise.

Deadline has reported that specially appointed prosecutors are looking to get the involuntary manslaughter charges against both individuals dropped in the near future all the same.