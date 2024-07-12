Alec Baldwin accused of 'playing make believe' with a real gun during Rust trial

HQ

On October 2021, filming was cut short on Alec Baldwin's Western movie Rust, as the actor accidentally shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins as well as wounding another member of the crew.

Now, nearly three years removed from the incident, Baldwin has been brought before a jury to find out what really happened on that tragic day. The prosecution's opening statement was cutting, and labelled Baldwin as a careless actor who "played make believe with a real gun and violated the cardinal rules of firearm safety"

The defence painted a much different picture, stating that the death of Hutchins was an "unspeakable tragedy," but that Baldwin committed no crime. This trial will be going on for some time, so expect to hear more as evidence is presented before the jury.

Thanks, Sky News.

