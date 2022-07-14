Aldren Ehrenreich is joining the Marvel's Ironheart cast

HQ

It has been reported that Solo: A Star Wars Story lead actor Aldren Ehrenreich has been tapped to play a "key role" in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Disney+ series, Ironheart.

As reported on by Deadline, there is no exact mention of the character Ehrenreich will portray, but we do know that it will be alongside Dominique Thorne (who will be taking on the role of lead character Riri Williams), Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, and Manny Montana.

As this show is still early in its production, we don't yet know when it will arrive on the streaming service, but we do know that Chinaka Hodge will be writing the script for the series.