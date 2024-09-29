Aldis Hodge delves into the mind of a killer in Prime Video's Cross

Prime Video has a series in store for fans of crime and thriller projects this November. Known as Cross, this show sees Aldis Hodge appearing as the titular character Alex Cross, a detective that uses forensic psychology to tap into the minds of victims to identity and catch a whole slew of killers and murderers.

The series will be debuting on the streaming platform on November 14, and we've already been given a taste of the sort of dark and twisted storylines it will look to offer as part of an initial trailer. You can see that below as well as the official synopsis.

Synopsis: "Alex Cross is a detective and forensic psychologist, uniquely capable of digging into the psyches of killers and their victims, in order to identify—and ultimately capture—the murderers."

Cross has already been greenlit for a second season, so expect to see Hodge back in this dark role in the future too.