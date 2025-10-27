AlcheMice has a "mix between the combat of XCOM with the deck building of Slay the Spire"

As part of our time at BCN Game Fest this year, we had the luxury to speak to a whole host of different developers, with one being JC Montero from Red Mountain. The topic in this interview was the upcoming indie game AlcheMice, which is a roguelike deckbuilder set in a world inhabited by magic-using creatures.

During our conversation, we inquired about the premise behind AlcheMice, to which Montero explained the following.

"AlcheMice is a game about the practice of alchemy and we think we have a mix between the combat of XCOM with the deck building of Slay the Spire. So, we have a fresh mix of the genre, I have to say. And the main concept is to explore alchemy to be more powerful every time you start a run. So, you are crossing the city of Granada, getting alchemy results and being more powerful by practicing the alchemy and improving your cards."

AlcheMice is set in 16th century Granada and is all about using tarot and alchemy to fight back and ultimately defeat a cursed witch known as Gusparda. With this idea in mind, you might be curious about when AlcheMice will arrive? We were too and Montero told us the timeline and ongoing development plans as such.

"At present day, we have a very polished demo and we are gonna spend close to one year to finish the game and get ported to all the platforms." He continued, "I hope before... maybe Q4 2026."

Check out the full interview with Montero below to hear more about the different cards, how it's different to the developer's other title Hermetica, and more.