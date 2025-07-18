Alcatraz prison could be reopened to house "violent prisoners"

HQ

United States' Attorney General Pam Bondi paid an official visit to the former prison of Alcatraz in order to assess its potential reopening. Bondi was accompanied by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum as part of a plan by Trump administration to rehabilitate and reopen the facilities more than 60 years after its closure. The visit follows ever-going debate and petitions from different parties asking for a definitive shut.

In an interview with Fox News afterwards, and as per captured by CNN, Bondi claimed that the complex could house "violent prisoners", "illegal foreigners" and that its structure, while in need of renovation, is secure and iconic.

The visit comes as Bondi is criticised in parallel for his handling of Epstein documents, amid pressure to reveal more details that the Trump administration does not plan to release currently. However, as of today, it was also learned that Trump has instructed Bondi to precisely request Epstein Grand Jury testimony release, authorising the attorney to make some of the controversial material public.