Alcaraz triumphs over Sinner in shorter than expected Italian Open final

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner are expected to have one of the greatest rivalries in tennis. The World No. 2 and World No. 1 have faced each other eleven times, and Alcaraz has improved his head to head to 7-4, after the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final, or Italian Open, in Rome.

7-6(4), 6-1: a very thrilling and neck to neck first, with Sinner taking the initiative but giving falling in the tie-break- After that, it was a stroll through the park for the Spaniad: playing in his favourite surface, clay, against a rival who is clearly not at his best shape. All credit to Sinner, who started the tournament with "very, very low expectations" after a three-month suspension, but reached the final: first time an Italian reached the most important Italian tournament since Adriano Panatta won in 1976.

A tournament that, it also should be stated, has been dominated by the Spaniards this century: Ferrero, Mantilla and Moyá won in 2001, 2003 and 2004, and late Nadal won it ten times between 2005 and 2021. This is the first win in Rome for Alcaraz, who will next go to Roland Garros with high expectations.