Alcaraz squashes rumours, says he feels good about his tennis: "It's not just about hitting the ball"

Carlos Alcaraz has not found many successes recently, with the Rotterdam Open being the only title won this season so far, and unable to shorten the big gap with World No. 1 Jannik Sinner despite the Italian's three month ban. His opening-round exit in Miami last month was a shock to all. However, he has said that he feels good in the press conference before the Monte-Carlo Masters, and adds that he doesn't believe it's fair hoping he can win every single match.

"People are not thinking about the opponent, they are just thinking about me. If I lose, something is going on, people say. I don't think that is fair", he explained, saying that "tennis is not just about hitting the ball. It is about more than that. It is about mentality, physical side". And, in regards of the mental side, he is really happy with the way he is playing.

The World No. 3 says that the level is very high: "A lot of players are playing good tennis and they deserve to be there". He is about to start his way on the Monte-Carlo Masters, seeded second after Alexander Zverev. He missed the last two editions of the tournament due to injury, but he is fit this year, and it could be a good chance for him, as this Masters 1,000 tour on clay is considered as the precursos in the season to Roland Garros, a tournament Alcaraz, like Nadal before him, is excelling at, winning in 2024.

Carlos Alcaraz will make his debut at the Monte-Carlo Masters tomorrow, Tuesday April 8, on the round of 16. Top seeded Zverev will also debut tomorrow, as well as Novak Djokovic. The most recent winner in Monaci, the Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas, also debuts tomorrow.