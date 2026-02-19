Alcaraz, Rublev or Sinner, in the Qatar quarter-finals: schedule on Thursday February 19

HQ

The 2026 Qatar ExxonMobil Open reaches the quarter-finals in Doha, following the Wednesday matches in which last year winner Andrey Rublev defeated Fábián Marozsán, the fourth seed Daniil Medvedev was eliminated by Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continued withour dropping a set, defeating Valentin Voyer and Alexei Popyrin.

Quarterfinals will continue today, all of them in center court, meaning the times will be estimated. This is the schedule of matches on Thursday, February 19:

Qatar Open quarterfinals



Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Andrey Rublev: 13:00 CET, 12:00 GMT



Jiri Lehecka vs. Arthur Fils: 14:10 CET, 13:10 GMT



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Karen Khachanov: 17:30 CET, 16:30 GMT



Jakub Mensik vs. Jannik Sinner: 18:40 CET, 17:40 GMT



Semifinals of the Qatar Open will take place on Friday, and the final will be on Saturday, but the time has not been decided yet. Are you following the 2026 Qatar ExxonMobil Open?