Alcaraz regains his spark and hangs onto ATP Finals a bit longer

Carlos Alcaraz has won a decisive match against Andrey Rublev that keeps him alive in the fight for the ticket to the knockout phase of the ATP Finals, that will be played this weekend. Odd were against him, after being overpowered by Casper Ruud in on Monday.

Carlitos, nº 3 in ATP rankings, is suffering a cold, and yesterday had to cancel his training. But today came stronger, with a strip over his nose and inhaling Vapourub between games, allowing him to breath better, and finished 6-3, 7-6 (8).

It was a hard match, with incredible points like this one:

If he wants to continue in the fight, he is obligated to win Zverev on Friday, regardless of tonight's match. Last year in the ATP Finals, he also lost the opening match, but survived until the semifinals. This afternoon, Zverev and Ruud battle it out (8:30 PM CET).

Yesterday, Medvedev condemned Alex de Minaur in the other group.