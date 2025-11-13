Alcaraz hopes "nerves won't play a bad time" in tonight's match against Musetti

HQ

Alcaraz has a big match tonight at the ATP Finals against Lorenzo Musetti: a victory would mean qualifying for ATP Finals semi-finals as group leader (avoiding Sinner) and more importantly, secure his World No. 1 title before the end of the year. A lot at stake: "I will try not to think about it," Alcaraz said after his hard-fought victory over Taylor Fritz on Tuesday

"It's going to be a really big match for me. I will try not to let the nerves play a bad time in the match. I will think about my goals, about feeling much better than today", said the Spaniard. There's only once scenario, even if Alcaraz loses today, where he doesn't qualify for semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti thinks he's improved a lot on the mental side and he's pushing himself to the limit "because I am playing every match against the top players. The next one coming is against Carlos. I know how difficult it is, especially in these conditions. I will try to enjoy and fight like I did today", referring to the victory against Alex de Miñaur, despite losing a set, aided by the crowds in Turin, which will surely roar against Alcaraz, knowing they will be cheering both for Musetti AND Sinner at the same time.

Alcaraz vs. Musetti in the h2h

Carlos Alcaraz and Lorenzo Musetti have faced seven times... and Museti only beat him once, the very first time, in the 2022 Hamburg final, in clay, their preferred surface. Alcaraz already beat him three times this year, including the Monte-Carlo Masters 1000 final, where Musetti won the first set.

Do you think Musetti has any chances today? We'll find out not earlier than 20:30 CET.