Alcaraz enters his "samurai era" and meets Japanese fans in Tokyo

Carlos Alcaraz has arrived to Tokyo, where he will play for the first time at the Japan Open. His debut match will be on Thursday, September 24 (time TBD) against Argentinian player Sebastián Baéz. Other high rank players include Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud and last year finalist Ugo Humbert (who lost to Arthur Fils).

Alcaraz was seen signing autographs and having some leisure time with his team, visition the Samurai Ninja Museum in Tokyo, where he got to practice his swing... of the katana.

If he defeats Báez, he could face Alejandro Tabiloor or Zizou Bergs in the second round; Frances Tiafoe, Brandon Nakashima, or Jordan Thompson in the quarterfinals; Casper Ruud, Denis Shapovalov, Damir Dzumhur, Jaume Munar, or Matteo Berrettini in semi-finals. His most likely opponents in a final on Tuesday September 30 would be Taylor Fritz, Holger Rune, Thomas Machac or Ugo Humbert.

At the same time, Jannik Sinner will try to catch Alcaraz at the China Open, where the Spaniard will drop 500 points from last year (where he defeated Sinner).