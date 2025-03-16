Alcaraz and Medvedev eliminated from Indian Wells final; Sabalenka reaches the final

HQ

The past two editions of Indian Wells, the ATP Series 1,000 in California, had the same final: Carlos Alcaraz beating Daniil Medvedev. This won't happen again, as both players (the top seeded players remaining at the tournament) were eliminated on Saturday. First, it was the Russian: Medvedev, World no. 6, was defeated by World No. 13 Holge Rune, the 21-year-old Danish player who bested the veteran in straight sets, 7-6, 6-4.

Shortly after, Jack Draper eliminated Alcaraz, denying his chances of winning a third title in a row, in a crazy match ending 6-1, 0-6, 6-4. Draper, now World No. 14, will end up in the top 10 for the first time in the career of the 23-year-old Brit regardless of what happens on the final, Rune vs. Draper, which will take place at 21:00 GMT (22:00 CET) on Sunday.

On the women's side, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka is in the final again for a tournament she's never wone, recently dominated by Iga Swiatek. The Belarusian player reached the 2023 final, but fell to Elena Rybakina. She will face 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva, Russian player living in France, who is continuing an stunning year, after winning the Dubai Championships last month, becoming the youngest ever WTA 1,000 champion. She previously lost to Sabalenka at Brisbane, also in 2025.