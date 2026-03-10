Alcaraz and Djokovic join Indian Wells round of 16, matches start Tuesday and Wednesday

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz was pushed to the limit by Arthur Rinderknech and "got in trouble", as the Spaniard himself admitted, after a 6-7(6), 6-3, 6-2 victory at the Indian Wells round of 32. Alcaraz lost his first set and a misstep causing ankle pain posed a serious danger to his run in the competition. But the World No. 1 bounced back and defeated Rinderknech, sixth consecutive victory against the French player, famous for reaching the Shanghai Masters final and losing it to his cousin Valentin Vacherot last October.

Alcaraz extendes his perfect 14-0 streak this year and will face Casper Ruud tomorrow Wednesday. Games on Tuesday also saw Novak Djokovic bounce back from losing a set 6-1, defeating Aleksander Kovavecic. "Aleks, excellent match today, brother! Great fight. Keep it up, good luck in the rest!", wrote Djokovic after the match, congratulating the American player of Bosnian and Serbian parents.

Indian Wells round of 16 games (men's singles)

Tuesday, March 10:



Arthur Fils vs. Felix Auger-Aliassime: 19:00 CET / 18:00 GMT



Frances Tiafoe vs. Alexander Zverev: 21:00 CET / 20:00 GMT



Learner Tien vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina: 22:10 CET / 21:10 GMT



Wednesday, March 11:



Joao Fonseca vs. Jannik Sinner: 02:00 CET / 01:00 GMT



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Casper Ruud: TBD



Rinky Hijikata vs. Cameron Norrie: TBD



Novak Djokovic vs. Jack Draper: TBD



Daniil Medvedev vs. Alex Michelsen: TBD

