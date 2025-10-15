Alcaraz and Djokovic await Fritz and Sinner at Six Kings Slam: times confirmed for semi-finals

HQ

Six Kings Slam continues on Thursday with semi-finals, and the debut of Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic, who avoided playing quarter-finals due to the curious method this exhibition tournament uses to select seeded players: number of Grand Slams titles. That meant that Djokovic profited from the decision despite currently being World No. 5, while Sinner is World No. 2... in ATP. However, Six Kings Slam is not an ATP tournament, and does not count for rankings: it only counts... for money.

On Wednesday, Taylor Fritz defeated Alexander Zvere 6-3, 6-4, continuing the bad shape of the German player, World No. 3, and making it the seventh consecutive victory of Fritz over Zverev (although this one won't count for the records).

Later, Jannik Sinner, whose last match as a withdrawal lost in Shanghai Masters, defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-3. The Greek player joined the competition in place of Jack Draper, who got injured after being invited to the tournament.

Six Kings Slam semi-finals on Thursday October 16:

The whole competition can be streamed worldwide on Netflix, at no additional cost. You can watch all matches live and later rewatch them on demand.



Carlos Alcaraz vs. Taylor Fritz (18:30 CET, 17:30 BST)



Novak Djokovic vs. Jannik Sinner (after the previous one)



The finals will be on Saturday, October 18 (there's also a third place match). Last year, Jannik Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in the final. Many are expecting another chapter in the rivalry between the Italian and the Spaniard, although this will not count for deciding who ends the year as World No. 1...