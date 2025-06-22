Alcaraz and Bublik crowned champions in Queen's Club and Halle before Wimbledon

HQ

Sunday of big finals in the final week before Wimbledon. In the grass of Queen's Club, Carlos Alcaraz continued to extend his best winning streak ever by defeating Jiri Lehecka 7-5, 6-7(5), 6-2 in London. It's his 21st tour-level trophy, fifth one this year, second ever at Queen's after 2023. With 500 points at stake, he takes a good bite in the ATP rankings, profiting from Jannik Sinner's second round exit at Halle, where he defended title.

And Sinner's executioner, the Kazakhstani Alexander Bublik, went on to become the champion at Halle Open in Germany, upsetting Daniil Medvedev in straight-sets, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4). Fourth title for Bublik, second ever at 500 level, both of them in Germany.

The 27-year-old, who recently reached his first quarter-final at Roland Garros, is at an exceptional level, and has recently taken victories against three top-10 (Draper, Sinner and Medvedev), after suffering "such tough months since last Wimbledon to probably this summer", and will reach World No. 30 on Monday after being outside of the top 75 last month.