Albion Online launches for Xbox exactly one month from now

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Although the name might lead you to believe that Albion Online has some kind of connection to the Fable universe or Peter Molyneux's new title, Masters of Albion, neither of these are related in any way. Instead, it's a free-to-play online RPG that was released for PC in 2017, and as we reported in January, it's finally coming to consoles as well... to Xbox, to be more precise.

The developers have now announced via Instagram that they've finally set a date, and it seems we won't have to wait long for the release, as it's coming as early as April 21. In a press release, Sandbox Interactive states that Xbox players can look forward to the complete experience without compromise, as well as full crossplay:

"Albion Online on Xbox will bring the full experience enjoyed by countless players to your console. Every server will be playable, every weapon can be wielded, and every feature can be mastered. Existing Albion Online accounts and characters can seamlessly play on Xbox without any progress being lost. Whether on your sofa, at your PC, or on your phone, you can move from platform to platform without skipping a beat."

They also have a "live-action video - featuring a brave knight on a perilous journey to the Depths, a sword forged from the hardest steel, and a chicken" to celebrate this announcement, and you can find it below.